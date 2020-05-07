Two Taiwanese artists win Lucille Lortel Awards

NEW YORK (CNA) — Taiwanese artists Chen You-shin (陳幼欣) and Sun Ruey-horng (孫瑞鴻) recently won an award each at the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, which recognize excellence in New York Off-Broadway theater.

Off-Broadway theaters refer to professional theaters in Manhattan that are smaller than Broadway theaters, with a seating capacity of between 100 and 499, and are sometimes seen as a gateway for artists and production teams to Broadway.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, winners of this year’s awards were announced at a virtual ceremony on May 3.

Chen and her work partner Laura Jellinek, a designer based in New York, won the Outstanding Scenic Design Award for the play “Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie,” while Sun received the Outstanding Projection Design Award for his work in the thriller “The Headlands.”

“I felt very lucky to have won the award, and I am happy that my efforts are being recognized,” Chen said, according to a press release from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York on Wednesday.

She also thanked her team for creating a stage that blended perfectly with the structure of the theater.

Born and raised in Taiwan, Chen moved to the United States to attend New York University Tisch School of the Arts, where she received a master’s degree in Fine Arts in 2014.

Sun, meanwhile, said that the road to success in the theatrical arts is tough but he had not walked it alone.

“I want to share this honor to my family, friends and workmates,” he said. “The recognition is a milestone and an encouragement after my 10 years of dedicated work in the United States.”

Sun graduated from Taipei National University of the Arts in 2006 and moved to the U.S. to pursue further studies. He now holds master degrees in both Video for Performance and Integrated Media from California Institute of the Arts.

The Lucille Lortel Awards were established by the Off-Broadway League in 1985 to recognize excellence in the Off-Broadway arena and to honor artist and theater producer Lucille Lortel’s devotion to Off-Broadway