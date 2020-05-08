馬英九呼籲台灣應多捐款和疫苗　讓台灣幫助世界更多 | Ma Ying-jeou calls on Taiwan gov’t to provide relief fund in battle against virus

【看CP學英文】在新型冠狀肺炎疫情蔓延下，台灣因迅速和周全的防疫措施引來國際關注。疫情擴散三個月下來，台灣已成功將確診案例壓下，也盡力地在國際舞台上幫助其他國家，提供正確資訊和捐贈口罩。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan authorities’ comprehensive virus-prevention measures and quick actions have attracted praises worldwide.

Taiwan has managed to significantly keep the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases down while providing COVID-19 information and donating face masks to other countries.

對此，台灣前總統馬英九於近日在臉書上發文表示台灣在這次疫情中一直是防疫模範生，然除捐口罩外，他在文內呼籲政府應響應國際募款捐助資金與世界聯手研發疫苗，進一步實踐蔡總統所言，「在面對全球疫情的挑戰下，臺灣是世界聯手防疫不可或缺的一員」。

To this, former president Ma Ying-jeou not only praised Taiwan’s efforts to Facebook but also reminded authorities to donate relief funds overseas and assist in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In this way, Ma believes that it will bring Taiwan one step closer to President Tsai’s ideal of turning Taiwan into an indispensable ally in the battle against COVID-19.

馬英九在文末也提到，雖然前兩次對世衛的捐助都因為政治因素而未竟全功，但具體展現臺灣有實力，絕對可以在全球公衛及防疫體系中，扮演更積極的角色。這次新冠肺炎海嘯襲捲世界，嚴重程度世紀僅見，臺灣能貢獻的，絕不僅只是口罩，政府提出不亞於過去的捐款，更能向全世界證明，中華民國參與國際事務的誠意與決心。

“Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping, and Taiwan can help more!” he wrote, stressing that Taiwan’s previous donations were not always used to their greatest extent for political reasons, but all have witnessed Taiwan’s actions and dedication to the global community.

Ma believes that Taiwan’s support can go beyond donating face masks. Taiwan can also show its sincerity and determination by donating relief funds.