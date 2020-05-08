蔡英文正式宣布　蘇貞昌續任行政院長 | President Tsai reappoints premier ahead of 2nd term in office

【看CP學英文】蔡英文將於5月20日展開第二任總統任期，今（8）日召開記者會，正式宣布現任行政院長蘇貞昌將續任，一起繼續為台灣的未來來打拼。

President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday announced the reappointment of Premier Su Tseng-chang and asked him to continue creating a “better future for Taiwan” at a press conference.

蔡英文提到，在上任之初有些人對蘇內閣冷嘲熱諷，但他沒有一句怨言，上任第一天就去桃園機場檢視非洲豬瘟的防疫工作，一年多後的現在，為新冠肺炎打拼，有這個護國院長，是台灣人的福氣。

Even though Su received harsh comments when he was first appointed premier, the president said that he did not complain about it.

His first day on the job saw him leading a team to the Taoyuan International Airport for inspection related to the African Swine Fever, Tsai added.

Now, a year later, Tsai has praised Su’s efforts in protecting local people in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

她也對蘇貞昌表達肯定，期許在對未來四年的任期當中，他和新的執政團隊，能夠抑制疫情、振興經濟、照顧人民、深化改革及均衡建設，我們會在新的任期，再度攜手衝衝衝，讓台灣發光發熱。

Tsai added that Su has her full support.

She expressed confidence that Su and his team will work towards a better Taiwan and be successful in suppressing the pandemic, boosting the economy, protecting the people, reforming society and building more infrastructures in the upcoming four years.