手刀衝了！　限量IG最夯魔幻黑堡只剩幾天 | McDonald’s gives burgers a new look in latest ApuJan collaboration

【看CP學英文】黑色漢堡旋風席捲全台！麥當勞與台灣服裝設計品牌Apujan攜手合作，以童趣感墨繪星空為核心，推出極黑系列餐點，每樣餐點上爬滿各式魔幻黑色塗鴉，奇幻風格設計已經在IG掀起一波打卡熱潮。

All-new black hamburgers are about to take Taiwan by storm! McDonald’s has recently launched a collaboration with designer brand ApuJan to create a series of dark meals that convey the whimsical atmosphere of starry night skies and childlike wonder.

On every order, the wrappings are filled with out-of-this-world patterns and the magical designs have already attracted the attention of netizens on Instagram.

平常設計女性衣服的Apujan品牌創意總監詹朴運用夜空、星球、雲朵、太空船、翼手龍等元素，搭配背景暗黑色調，為餐點包裝添上一種魔幻力量。

ApuJan is originally known for designing women’s clothing, but in this instance, creative executive Jan Pu (詹朴) drew night skies, planets, clouds, spaceships, and pterodactyls on a dark background to give McDonald’s meals a brand new look.

詹朴回溯童年意象，將這些意象帶入日常包裝紙當中，「我們都是那些曾經在包裝紙上畫畫的孩⼦，想像著那些遙遠的、廣闊的、無限衍⽣、現實與超現實間的模糊地帶。」

Reminiscing about his childhood, Jan Pu said the idea behind this collaboration is to bring back childhood feelings and to create a far-away, limitless space where reality and fantasy are blurred together.

想嚐鮮的人務必把握時間！麥當勞5月6日至6月9日推出期間限定三款墨魚黑堡（雙牛牛起司黑堡、脆鷄起司黑堡、嫩鷄起司黑堡）。冰炫風愛好者也別錯過期間限定「可可布朗尼」口味，期間限定只到6月30日。

If you want to have this new bite, McDonald’s three limited-edition ‘cuttlefish juice burgers’ are available until June 9.