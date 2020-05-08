又是零確診！陳時中宣布無新增病例｜Taiwan reports no new cases again, marks 26th day with no local infections

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今（8）日表示，國內今日無新增病例截至目前累計通報66,460例，其中440例確診，分別為349例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中6人死亡，355人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 422 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 66,460, with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 355 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心表示，全球累計3,875,316例確診，分布於186個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,277,936例、西班牙221,447例、義大利215,858例、法國209,444例及英國206,715例為多；病例中268,446例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 3,875,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,277,936 in the U.S., 221,447 in Spain, 215,858 in Italy, 209,444 in France and 206,715 in the U.K., with a total of 268,448 deaths as of Friday.