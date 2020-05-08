羅志祥丟煙霧彈「今早已抵台」　確定不開道歉記者 | Show Luo won’t apologize over ‘affairs’

【看CP學英文】周揚青上個月底在社群媒體宣布情斷羅志祥，並公開男方「渣男」惡行，包含劈腿、偷吃，以及揪好兄弟們「多人運動」等，重創羅志祥形象，讓他的代言、主持人身分都遭撤，演藝工作呈現停擺的狀態。

Grace Chow, a Chinese influencer, dropped a bombshell last month when she confirmed that she broke up with Taiwanese singer Show Luo who had cheated on her several times.

The announcement has seriously impacted the singer’s career with all his TV shows and endorsements being canceled.

而今（8）日一早便傳出他將搭乘長榮BR771班機，於晚間9點45分抵台，但稍早又傳出放出的消息是場煙霧彈，羅志祥早於今天早上11點抵達桃園機場，直接回到家中居家隔離14天。

Chinese-language media reported that the singer will take the EVA Air flight BR771 from Shanghai and arrived in Taiwan at 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

However, it was reported earlier that he arrived in Taiwan at 11 a.m. this morning and went directly home. He is now undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

自周揚青大動作開撕羅志祥以來，他神隱數日。

Show hasn’t made a public appearance in days since Grace revealed his “scumbag deeds.”

《NOWnews今日新聞》求證羅志祥經紀人，對方回應：「羅志祥已經回到台北，感情是藝人的私事，除之前已經公開的道歉說明外，確定不會舉辦記者會，也不再做任何公開回應佔用媒體資源，謝謝大家關心。」

Show’ s talent agent told NOWnews that Show has arrived in Taipei and his relationships are his private life. He won’t hold any press conferences and make public statements over his relationships to avoid taking up media resources. “Thank you for your concern,” the agent said.