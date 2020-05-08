老外看台灣／美國美女來台6個月　最愛台灣這五點 | Nicole shares 5 reasons she settled in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情持續擴散，台灣在此期間因完善的健保制度和口實名制引來國外媒體的關注，也讓許多人開始大讚住在台灣的優點。

As the COVID-19 global pandemic worsens, Taiwan has received widespread media coverage for its comprehensive healthcare system and name-based face masks distribution system, enabling many to comment on the benefits of living in Taiwan.

近期，YouTuber 歐亞力訪問了美籍混血兒Nicole，詢問她為什麼喜歡台灣。

YouTuber, Lex (歐亞力), recently made a video interviewing Nicole, an American currently living in Taiwan.

Nicole小時候經常往返台灣和美國，但近日因想要學會獨立生活而選擇久住在台，目前已在台待了半年。

Nicole, who is half-Taiwanese, had visited Taiwan many times during her childhood, but she recently decided to settle here in a bid to become more independent.

影片中，歐亞力問Nicole為什麼會選擇來台灣，讓她列出5點她覺得台灣很棒的地方。

In his video, Lex asked her why she decided to come to Taiwan to which Nicole listed 5 reasons.

最愛吃嘉義雞肉飯的她認為台灣的食物不僅好吃也多樣化，任何來台的人就算不愛吃某種特定食物也一定可以找到對到胃口的菜餚。

In professing her love of Chiayi chicken rice, Nicole said Taiwanese food is really tasty and diverse so that you can always find something you love to eat.

另外，Nicole也說她覺得台灣人很善良也很熱心助人，再加上台灣的生活費不貴，非常吸引人。

In addition, she pointed out that Taiwanese people are really nice and helpful, and life in Taiwan is affordable.

不只如此，Nicole也大讚台灣健保和美麗的建築以及自然景觀，讓她愛上這個寶島。

Besides that, great healthcare and Taiwan’s beautiful architecture and nature were other reasons for Nicole’s desire to stay in Taiwan.

然而影片最後，Nicole也分享了一次在台灣一家寵物店惹出的烏龍事件，讓她對那裡印象很差。

However, when asked about what she didn’t like about Taiwan, Nicole shared a funny story about confusion at a pet store that left her feeling angry.

就讓我們來看Nicole的訪問聽聽她的故事吧！

Let’s watch the video to hear what Nicole has to say about Taiwan so far!