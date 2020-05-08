紐西蘭財政部長說話了！ 不畏中國力挺台灣入WHO｜New Zealand backs Taiwan’s role in WHO amid coronavirus successes

【看CP學英文】紐西蘭財政部長羅伯森（Grant Robertson）昨日記者會上對於台灣是否加入世界衛生組織表示，台灣這次採取許多成功的方法因應2019新型冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）疫情，讓多國受惠。

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Thursday said Taiwan has “something to offer” in terms of early detection and prevention efforts, weighing in on the debate around whether it should be allowed to join the World Health Organization (WHO).

羅伯森在例行記者會中報告關於紐西蘭防疫狀況時，被問及紐西蘭是否會挺台灣以觀察員身份加入WHO觀察員。

Robertson spoke at a daily media briefing about the country’s fight against the coronavirus during which he was asked whether New Zealand would support Taiwan’s inclusion in the WTO as an observer.

羅伯森表示，台灣實施的防疫措施成功阻止疫情擴散，且流行病學家以及衛生專家也提供專業建議幫助各國對抗病毒。

Taiwan has adopted several successful methods of dealing with the virus and has epidemiologists and health experts who provide advice that benefits many countries, Robertson said.

台灣2009年到2016年以觀察員身分出席世界衛生大會（WHA），但2017年因中國視蔡英文總統為獨立派，阻撓台灣而未能受邀與會。

Taiwan attended the World Health Assembly from 2009 to 2016, when relations between Taipei and Beijing were warm, but China blocked further participation because it considers Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen a separatist.

近日美國也表示支持台灣以觀察員身份加入大會，此舉亦刺激堅持一中政策的中國。

The United States has expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the meeting as an observer, increasing pressure on China over its stance on the country’s independence from Beijing.

羅伯森還說，紐西蘭仍會持續重視世衛組織，以及其推行的國際健康衛生政策。

Robertson said New Zealand continued to value the role of the WHO and its role in international health policy.

羅伯森強調紐西蘭與中國的關係並沒有改變，指出中國仍是紐西蘭的好夥伴。

Nothing has changed with New Zealand’s relationship with China, he added, ‘We’re in a relationship with a lot of depth and it’s time we relied on each other and supported each other.