McDonald’s gives burgers a new look in latest ApuJan collaboration

TAIPEI (The China Post) — All-new black hamburgers are about to take Taiwan by storm! McDonald’s has recently launched a collaboration with designer ApuJan to create a series of dark meals that convey the whimsical atmosphere of starry night skies and childlike wonder.

On every order, the wrappings are filled with out-of-this-world patterns and the magical designs have already attracted the attention of netizens on Instagram.

ApuJan is originally known for designing women’s clothing, but in this instance, creative executive Jan Pu (詹朴) drew night skies, planets, clouds, spaceships, and pterodactyls on a dark background to give McDonald’s meals a brand new look.

Reminiscing about his childhood, Jan Pu said the idea behind this collaboration is to bring back childhood feelings and to create a far-away, limitless space where reality and fantasy are blurred together.

If you want to have this new bite, McDonald’s three limited-edition ‘cuttlefish juice burgers’ are available until June 9.