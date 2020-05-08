Show Luo back in Taiwan, unapologetic about his ‘affairs’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Grace Chow, a Chinese influencer, dropped a bombshell last month when she confirmed that she broke up with Taiwanese singer Show Luo who had cheated on her several times.

The announcement has seriously impacted the singer’s career with all his TV shows and endorsements being canceled.

Chinese-language media reported that the singer would take the EVA Air flight BR771 from Shanghai and arrived in Taiwan at 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

However, it was reported earlier that he arrived in Taiwan at 11 a.m. this morning and went directly home. He is now undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Show hasn’t made any public appearances in days since Grace revealed his “scumbag deeds.”

Show’ s talent agent told NOWnews that he has arrived in Taipei and his relationships are his private life.

He won’t hold any press conferences and make public statements over his relationships to avoid taking up media resources. “Thank you for your concern,” the agent said.