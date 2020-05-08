New high number of companies put employees on furlough

TAIPEI (CNA) — A new high of 1,047 companies across Taiwan had put employees on furlough over the week ending Thursday, the first time the number has exceeded 1,000 since January 2009, when statistics first began to be kept, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) reported Friday.

The number of companies was an increase from the previous week’s 922, an indication that the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronoavirus pandemic had shown no signs of ebbing.

A total of 19,000 employees were on unpaid leave during the week from May 1-7 — an increase over 18,840 registered a week ago and a 10-year high since November 2009, when the figure hit 19,948, according to MOL statistics released that day.

By industry, the manufacturing sector had 7,247 workers on furlough over the past week, the biggest number of any sector, MOL tallies showed.

The hospitality/restaurant sector came second, with 3,950 employees on temporary leave, followed by the wholesale/retail sector with 3,677.

The hospitality/restaurant sector has registered a noticeable fall in the number of furloughed workers compared with 4,304 registered for the previous week, an MOL official said, ascribing the improvement to the launch of a government subsidy program that does not allow employers to lay off workers or cut their work hours.

Most of the companies using the unpaid leave system in Taiwan in recent months have workforces of fewer than 50 people who have been required to take an extra day or two off per week because of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MOL said.

The figures only cover companies that have reached furlough agreements with employees and have reported them to the MOL. They do not cover businesses that have forced workers to take unpaid time off without going through the MOL system.