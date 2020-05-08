Taiwan cricket league to livestream playoffs in English

TAIPEI (CNA) — The second stage of the first ever Taipei T10 Super League cricket tournament starts this weekend in Taiwan’s capital and will live stream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals.

The playoffs will begin with the ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, and PCCT United competing in pool one of the second on Saturday and the Taiwan Dragons, Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils in pool two on Sunday.

The matches will be played at Yingfeng Cricket Ground in the city’s Songshan District, with the first match starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by two more matches the same day.

The league is going ahead at a time when most sporting events around the world have come to a halt because of the pandemic, made possible by Taiwan’s success in disease prevention.

League presenter Priya Lalwani Purswaney told CNA that the motivation behind the league is to bring cricket to people around the world who have been starved of sport because of lockdowns.

“The entire world is starved of sports and people in lockdowns in countries around the world are bored because they can’t even go out and play sports,” she said.

Since the start of the regular season on April 25, tens of thousands of viewers have watched games streamed live on Sports Tiger mobile application each weekend, with play-by-play commentary in English, she said.

The league’s 160 players are long-term residents of Taiwan from cricketing countries around the world, including engineers, students, English teachers, restaurant owners and local members of the community who have played cricket in Taiwan for fun for decades, she said.

The league games are played in a 10-over format between eight teams, including a total of 24 matches with a duration of 90 minutes per match. The eight teams play in two groups and the top team in each group progresses directly to the semifinals.

The remaining six teams move into the playoffs in two separate pools, from which the pool winners reach the semifinals, followed by the final which is scheduled to be played on May 17.

The Taipei T10 Super League cricket tournament is organized by the Taiwan Cricket Association.