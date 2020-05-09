媲美美國大峽谷　兩處超療癒秘境就在新北！｜Visit the ‘grand canyon’ in New Taipei City

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣疫情逐漸趨緩，每到假日總是想逃離都市，親近大自然透透氣，放鬆一下。若你住在北部，不妨趁著週末假期探訪這兩處位在林口的網美拍照秘境！

As the coronavirus pandemic subsides in Taiwan, many look forward to getting out of the city once the weekend approaches to get a breath of fresh air in nature.

If you live in northern Taiwan, you should definitely head to these two beloved Instagram-worthy hidden destinations.

位於林口與八里區交界處的「太平濱海步道」是在地人的私房景點，近年來因寬闊海景美照而爆紅成為民眾爭相打卡的熱門景點。步道全長2.53公里，有兩個入口，一是從海邊的南灣頭（約位於台15線西濱公路13.7K處）往上走，另一邊是從山上的太平嶺（約位於北79鄉道3K處）往下走。

Located at the intersection of Linkou and Bali District, the “Taiping Coastal Trail” is a secret scenic spot only locals know about. However, it didn’t stay secret for long as it was quickly placed on the map by Instagram influencers.

The path is 2.53 kilometers in length with two entrances. One can be found near the ocean at “South Bay Front” with the path heading up, and the other can be found on “Taiping Ridge,” heading down.

沿著石頭步道一路往下，湛藍大海盡收眼底，還能遠眺台北港、觀音山、八里焚化廠、淡水漁人碼頭，適合全家大小週末踏青。

At the family-friendly destination, you can follow along the stone path, and enjoy the deep-blue ocean while overlooking the Taipei Port, Guanyin Mountain, the Bali Incineration Plant and the Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf.

另一個超夯景點「林口水牛坑」就位在西濱快速道路往八里方向，大片荒土岩壁景象近幾年在IG爆紅，被譽為「台版美國大峽谷」。

Another popular site is “Linkou Buffalo Pit” which is located near the Xibin Expressway. It’s large rock formation recently garnered netizens’ attention, and is now widely known as “Taiwan Grand Canyon”.

而這裡也是越野車愛好者的最佳練習地，每到假日會看到許多越野車在此奔馳，幸運的話，還能看到黃牛在草堆中吃草，看起來相當療癒。

This is also a place for off-road vehicle lovers as the landscape is ideal for practice. When the weekend arrives, many enthusiasts will drive up to the pit, and visitors will be able to watch them race.

If you’re lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of cattle grazing in the nearby field as they are indigenous to the area.