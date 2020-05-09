Taiwan marks 26th day with no local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post/CNA) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 422 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 66,460, with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

At a daily press briefing, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said the lack of new cases meant that Taiwan has not had any domestically transmitted infections for 26 straight days since April 12.

“It seems that the epidemic is coming under control in Taiwan. However, we should still be vigilant and make disease prevention a part of our lives so that we can loosen restrictions at a faster pace,” Chen said.

He reminded people to keep a distance from each other of 1.5 meters indoors and 1 meter outdoors and to continue to wear masks and wash their hands more frequently than usual.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 355 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 3,875,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,277,936 in the U.S., 221,447 in Spain, 215,858 in Italy, 209,444 in France and 206,715 in the U.K., with a total of 268,448 deaths as of Friday.