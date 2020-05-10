你的毛小孩登記了嗎？　寵物未登記恐遭罰最高1萬5000元｜Taiwan pet owners face fines for unregistered dogs and cats

【看CP學英文】根據寵物登記管理辦法，所有的寵物貓狗出生後四個月內必須向政府機關辦理登記，若未如實登記，飼主恐面臨最高1萬5000元罰鍰。

All dogs and cats are required to be registered with Taiwan authorities within four months of their birth. If not, you could be fined up to NT$15,000 (US$501.63), according to a pet registration regulation.

例如，苗栗縣截至今年共取締11件未登記寵物案例。動物保護防疫所呼籲所有寵物飼主，不論是國人、外籍人士皆需上網辦理登記，並配合規定為寵物施打疫苗。

Miaoli County, for instance, has reported 11 cases of unregistered pets over the past three years. The Animal Disease Control Center (ADCC) has urged foreign and local owners to register their pets and comply with regulations requiring vaccines against rabies.

動防所也提醒飼主，寵物死亡1個月內必須辦理註銷，可上動防所網站下載動物死亡除戶申請表單，附上飼主身分證影本，郵寄動防所辦理註銷。

The ADCC also reminds you to download a form on their Website if your cat or dog gets lost or dies. The document must be mailed within one month with a copy of your ID or ARC to the ADCC, the center said.

辦理寵物登記是為了減少流浪動物，並協助飼主找到失蹤的寵物。

The regulation aims to reduce the soaring number of stray animals and help owners find their lost pets.

然而，許多飼主對於這項規定不以為然，有位民眾表示，家裡養的貓狗從來沒有出門，不會發生群聚感染問題，她覺得沒有必要登記，還要每年花錢為寵物打疫苗。

Some pet owners have complained against the regulation, however. One person told a local media that the costs of the vaccine were high so she didn’t want to register her dog, which she said, barely goes outside.