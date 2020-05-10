Hong Kong asylum seekers in Taiwan share letters on Mother’s Day

TAIPEI (CNA) — A group of Hong Kongers seeking political asylum in Taiwan apologized to their mothers Sunday for not being with them on Mother’s Day and shared their handwritten letters to their moms on a Facebook page.

The letters were posted on the Facebook page of the Taipei restaurant Aegis, which offers work opportunities to Hong Kongers who have fled to Taiwan for fear of prosecution.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” one letter read. “Please forgive me for not being in Hong Kong, and for making you scared (for me). Please forgive me for not being able to give you a complete Mother’s Day.”

In another letter, a Hong Konger named Silver wrote, “This is the first Mother’s Day I am not spending by your side, and I am sorry.”

“Take care, and you don’t have to worry about me. I hope we can see each other soon. Happy Mother’s Day,” Silver wrote.

Another Hong Konger thanked their parents for their continued support since the start of the Hong Kong protests in 2019.

“Because of you, I was able to come to Taiwan to live a better life,” the Hong Konger said.

Aegis, which opened formally on April 19, was founded by Daniel Wong Kwok-tung (黃國桐), a Hong Kong lawyer and politician who provided free legal services to demonstrators arrested during the 2019 Hong Kong protests.

The protests, which began in June 2019 over an extradition bill that has since been withdrawn, later morphed into calls for full democracy and closer scrutiny of Hong Kong police.

Large-scale protests in Hong Kong have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.