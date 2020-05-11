陳時中投書捷克媒體 籲各國支持台灣參與WHO | Taiwan calls for support of WHO bid in Czech publication

【看CP學英文】捷克媒體「每日新聞」（Deník）今天刊登衛生福利部長陳時中的投書，他在文中分享對抗2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）的經驗，呼籲各國支持台灣參與世界衛生組織（WHO）。

‘Denik’, a regional daily newspaper in the Czech Republic, on Saturday published a written statement from Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung documenting Taiwan’s experience in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for global support in Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO).

陳時中表示，新興傳染病對人類的威脅從未間斷。台灣由於2003年嚴重急性呼吸道症候群（SARS）的慘痛經驗，去年底即對直航武漢的班機啟動登機檢疫措施，今年1月成立中央流行疫情指揮中心，整合跨部會的防疫資源。

In the article, Chen pointed out that infectious diseases have increasingly threatened humanity and Taiwan has used the experience gained from the 2003 SARS epidemic to deal with the pandemic.

As soon as the government got wind of a new virus brewing, Taiwan immediately began adopting testing measures in airports and activated the Central Epidemic Command Center in January 2020 to effectively battle the coronavirus.

陳時中提到，政府透過居家檢疫、發燒篩檢、入境檢疫電子系統等方式，配合手機定位追蹤，有效阻絕新型冠狀病毒在社區傳播。政府也管制口罩出口和擴充口罩產能，推動口罩實名購買制度，以確保醫療和防疫的需求。

With home-quarantine measures, fever checks, electronic tests set in airports and phone-tracking devices, Taiwan was able to prevent community spread nationwide, Chen wrote.

The government also set up regulations limiting the export of face masks while increasing production and establishing a name-based system to ensure everyone has access to personal protection equipment, Chen added.

陳時中表示，台灣雖非世界衛生組織的會員，仍遵守國際衛生條例，並積極與捷克、美國、義大利、法國、德國等國分享確診病例旅遊史等資訊。

Although Taiwan is not an official member of the WHO, the country will still share vital information with the Czech Republic, the U.S., Italy, France and Germany, and more, to help combat the pandemic., the health minister also wrote.

陳時中在文末表示，台灣不論在公共衛生的經驗、醫療和健康保險體系、防疫的快篩和疫苗製造能力，都可與世界分享。世衛和各國應關注台灣對全球公衛和防疫的貢獻，讓台灣參與世衛的會議、機制和活動，落實世衛憲章「健康是基本人權」的願景。

To conclude, Chen stated that whether it be areas concerning public health, medical and health insurance systems, rapid screening and vaccine manufacturing, Taiwan can help.

Chen hopes that Taiwan can be allowed to participate in WHO meetings and activities to realize the vision of “health being a fundamental right of every human being.”