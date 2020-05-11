南韓爆發夜店群聚感染！　台灣同志夜店也剉咧等 | Taiwan gay clubs may be wrongly seen as COVID-19 hotbeds too

【看CP學英文】在新冠肺炎疫情肆虐下，南韓政府利用手機追蹤系統尋找確診案例的相關確診者，但也因這項便利的發明，讓同志族群暴露於社會潛在暴力風險。

Amid the COVID19 pandemic, the South Korean government has relied on contact tracing to find the whereabouts of people infected by the coronavirus. Contrary to all expectations, the system has put the LGBT community at risk and exposed its members to potential violence in society.

台灣應以此為借鏡，反思政府利用手機追蹤系統是否有侵犯個人隱私的疑慮，甚至讓同志族群面臨風險，成為下一個南韓。

It’s a lesson Taiwan should learn from South Korea and reflect on whether the tracking system is an invasion of privacy.

近日，南韓媒體報導，一名31歲男子上週四確診新冠肺炎後在首爾市各大同性戀酒吧趴趴走，造成社會恐慌，更加深社會對於同性戀的負面觀感。

A 31-year-old gay man, who tested positive for the coronavirus after partying in various gay clubs in Seoul, has brought panic among the South Korean society, cementing negative views toward the LGBT community.

隨著南韓主流媒體Kookmin Ilbo爆出這名確診男子曾到過首爾梨泰院區的各大同志酒吧，網友在社群軟體瘋傳同志酒吧、夜店影片，勸其他追蹤者加入募款活動，以「停止這些令人厭惡的活動」，煽動整個同志族群的不安感。

As a result of news anchor Kookmin Ilbo’s coverage, some netizens have taken to social media to request donations “to help put a stop to these disgusting endeavors.”

同性戀在南韓合法，且近年來社會對於同志的包容度漸增，但這次爆出夜店群聚事件，讓社會對於同志族群觀感再度蒙上陰影。

Homosexuality is legal in South Korea and society has become more friendly to the LGBT community in recent years. Yet, the country’s recent reports of a cluster infection in gay bars and clubs have made more difficult for the gay community to fight for their rights.

上週南韓衛生單位列出1500名上週曾造訪夜店的人員名單，並要求相關接觸者必須接受新冠肺炎檢驗，在同性戀社群普遍不願公開性向的氛圍下，許多人害怕公開承認造訪同性戀酒店後恐面臨潛在暴力。

Last week, South Korean health authorities released 1,500 names of people who had frequented gay bars in the past 7 days and called for COVID-19 testings of all potential contacts.

In a country where LGBT members are reluctant to disclose their sexual orientation, many are afraid to come forward for fear of being abused or bullied.

曾造訪過三間梨泰院同志酒吧的一名37歲工程師告訴衛報，「我在一間標準韓國公司工作，也意味著他們非常反同。和老闆同事聊天時，他們曾說過所有同志都應該進毒氣室。」

A 37-year-old IT engineer who had recently been to 3 gay clubs, shared with The Guardian that the company where he worked is very anti-gay. He revealed that his boss and colleagues would say that “all gay men should be put to death in a gas chamber.”

「如果他們發現我去過同志酒吧，他們可能會藉故要我離開，或是折磨我直到我別無選擇提出離職。」

“If they find out that I was at a gay club, they would most likely tell me to leave under some other pretext or make my life there a living hell so I would have no choice but to leave,” he said.