病情嚴重緊急住院　小甜甜工作喊卡「憔悴模樣曝光」| Riva Chang falls seriously ill, looking pale and tired

【看CP學英文】週日是母親節，但藝人小甜甜（張可昀）卻在IG爆料自己住院中，雖然她在影片中戴著口罩，但仍可以看得出氣色欠佳、聲音疲累。小甜甜也向粉絲呼籲，如果身體不舒服一定要去看醫生，不要像她一樣輕忽身體發出的警告，才會導致病情更加嚴重。

Fans of Riva Chang, a famous Taiwanese TV actress also known as “Xiao Tian Tian” (Sweetie), have expressed concerns after she posted a video on Sunday to Instagram, in which she was pale and a bit haggard.

In her post, Riva urged her fans to seek medical attention if they don’t feel well. “Don’t ignore your symptoms like me, making your illness more serious,” she said.

小甜甜透露自己現在住在單人病房，今天都在打點滴和量血壓，「我自己也沒有想到會發生這樣的事情，跟這麼嚴重的一個狀況，所以也請大家一定要好好的注意身體，然後可能身體一有不適就要快點看醫生，然後不要把自己當醫生，我就是太把自己當醫生了，才會搞得這麼嚴重。」

The actress said in she was currently staying in a hospital, receiving treatment by an intravenous (IV) injection while her blood pressure was being monitored. “I’ve never expected this would happen and the situation would go so bad. Take care of yourself and look for a doctor when you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

由於這次病情嚴重，小甜甜還要再住院約一星期，導致許多工作只能臨時取消，讓她感到非常抱歉。至於生病的原因為何，小甜甜表示之後會再告訴大家，因為要花很多時間解釋。

Due to her unspecified illness, she would stay in the hospital for a week. All her work has been canceled for now, she said, adding that she would provide more information to the public later.