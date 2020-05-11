連續4日零確診　1確診男性死｜Taiwan reports no new cases for 4th consecutive day

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(11)日表示，國內今日無新增病例；另確診個案新增1例死亡(國內第7例死亡)。為境外移入個案(案197，40多歲男性)，本身無慢性病史，3月19日發病、3月21日就醫、3月24日確診，個案於入院時無肺炎，收治一般隔離病房，3月28日因呼吸喘，轉至加護病房隔離，使用葉克膜治療，後續個案因多重器官衰竭，不幸於5月10日病逝。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Sadly, the CECC reported that case 197, whose infection was confirmed on March 24, had passed away, making him the 7th victim in Taiwan.

Case 197 had no records of chronic diseases and began showing symptoms on March 19. He sought medical help two days later and the infection was confirmed on March 24.

According to the CECC, case 197 had difficulty breathing on March 28 and was transferred to intensive care. He was placed on life support after multiple organ failure.

指揮中心統計，昨(10)日新增267例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報67,400例，其中440例確診，分別為349例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，368人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

Another 267 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 67,400, with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 368 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心表示，全球累計4,138,100例確診，分布於186個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,351,778例、西班牙224,390例、英國219,183例、義大利219,070例及法國212,206例為多；病例中282,040例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 4,138,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,351,778 in the U.S., 224,390 in Spain, 219,183 in the U.K., 219,070 in Italy and 212,206 in France, with a total of 282,040 deaths as of Monday.