Taiwan reports one more COVID-19 death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Sadly, the CECC reported that case 197, whose infection was confirmed on March 24, passed away, making him the 7th victim in Taiwan.

Case 197 had no records of chronic diseases and began showing symptoms on March 19. He sought medical help two days later and the infection was confirmed on March 24.

According to the CECC, case 197 had difficulty breathing on March 28 and was transferred to intensive care. He was placed on life support after multiple organ failure.

Another 267 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 67,400, with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 368 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 4,138,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,351,778 in the U.S., 224,390 in Spain, 219,183 in the U.K., 219,070 in Italy and 212,206 in France, with a total of 282,040 deaths as of Monday.