日台交流協會發文 大力挺台參與WHA｜Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association supports Taiwan’s bid to attend WHA

【看CP學英文】日本台灣交流協會今天在臉書發文，表態持續大力支持台灣，以觀察員身分參與世界衛生大會（WHA）。交流協會表示，台灣在防止新冠病毒感染方面取得卓越成就，可學習眾多經驗。

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) expressed its support for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s WHA in a post to Facebook on Monday.

The association praised Taiwan’s track record in preventing the spread of the COVID-19, stressing that Taiwan has a lot to offer to other countries battling the pandemic.

世界衛生大會（WHA）將於5月18日（當地時間）舉行視訊會議。日台交流協會在臉書貼文支持台灣參與WHA，並分享英語教學網紅阿滴在今年2月拍攝的「給世界衛生組織（WHO）的一封公開信」影片，這部影片呼籲世界衛生組織應讓台灣參與，阿滴之後也發動募資，在紐約時報刊登廣告，向全世界發聲。

The JTEA stressed that the World Health Assembly (WHA) will be held online on May 18, and expressed its support for Taiwan’s participation.

The post included the video “An Open Letter to the WHO” by YouTuber Ray Du posted in February in which the YouTuber called on the WHO to include Taiwan in its meetings. Du later launched a fundraising campaign to advertise that “Taiwan Can Help” in the New York Times.

交流協會貼文指出，為了防止疫情擴大，不應造成有地理上的空白，國際社會的通力合作與共同努力非常重要。

The JTEA also mentioned that as the pandemic continues to spread, the international community should work together to combat the virus and avoid excluding anyone.

根據加拿大通訊社報導，在美國和日本領銜下，加拿大、英國、法國、德國、澳洲和紐西蘭等駐日內瓦聯合國大使，7日在一項會議中向WHO兩名資深官員發出外交照會，敦促接納台灣為WHA觀察員。

According to a recent report from the Canadian Press, United Nations Ambassadors from the U.S., Japan, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand attended a meeting with two WHO officials on May 7 to advocate for Taiwan to be allowed the observer status at the WHA.