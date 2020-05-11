Riva Chang falls seriously ill, looking pale and tired

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fans of Riva Chang, a famous Taiwanese TV actress also known as “Xiao Tian Tian” (Sweetie), have expressed concerns after she posted a video on Sunday to Instagram, in which she was pale and a bit haggard.

In her post, Riva urged her fans to seek medical attention if they don’t feel well. “Don’t ignore your symptoms like me, making your illness more serious,” she said.

The actress said in she was currently staying in a hospital, receiving treatment by an intravenous (IV) injection while her blood pressure was being monitored. “I’ve never expected this would happen and the situation would go so bad. Take care of yourself and look for a doctor when you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Due to her unspecified illness, she would stay in the hospital for a week. All her work has been canceled for now, she said, adding that she would provide more information to the public later.