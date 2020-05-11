Air Canada extends suspension of flights to Taipei until March 2021

TAIPEI (CNA) — Air Canada is extending the suspension of its flights between Taipei and Vancouver until March 27, 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a local travel agency said Monday.

The Canadian flag carrier announced on April 16 that it was extending the suspension of its Taipei-Vancouver flights from the originally scheduled June 2 to Oct. 24 as the pandemic continued to expand internationally.

Despite the spread of COVID-19 having shown signs of abating, Taiwanese travel agencies recently received notification from the Canadian airline that the temporary suspension of its Taipei-Vancouver flights will be extended until March 27, 2021 and passengers wanting to travel to North America will need to do so by transiting through a third country.

In response to COVID-19, Air Canada has also announced the launch of Air Canada CleanCare+, a comprehensive program for personal safety and enhanced aircraft grooming to provide customers greater peace of mind during all stages of travel.

The new program is designed to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through such measures as mandatory pre-flight customer temperature checks, in addition to health questionnaires, seat assignment policies to allow for more personal space in economy class on all flights until June 30, 2020 and by providing all customers with care kits for hand cleansing and hygiene, according to the airline.