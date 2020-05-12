川普再次與亞裔記者槓上　怒嗆：你為什麼不去問中國 | Trump walks out of conference after clash with Asian American reporter

【看CP學英文】週一，美國總統川普在例行新冠肺炎疫情報告記者會上與亞裔美籍記者發生爭執後，突然離場結束記者會。

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of a COVID-19 press conference on Monday after a brief spat with an Asian American reporter.

美國電視台《CBS》白宮特派記者江維佳 (Weijia Jiang) 詢問川普在國內死亡人數不斷攀升的情況下，為什麼要強調美肺炎檢測量大於其他國家，好像在和其他國家進行某種「競賽」。

The reporter from CBS News, Weijia Jiang had asked Trump why he continued to stress that America was conducting more COVID-19 tests than other countries when there are still so many deaths, putting in question why Trump is treating it like a “global competition.”

對此問題川普不以為然，指出世界各地都有死亡案例，要她去「問中國」，這名記者再緊接著追問為什麼回答要針對她，影射川普依他的背景回答。

Trump then deferred the question, saying “they’re losing their lives everywhere around the world” and told her to “ask China,” prompting the reporter to question the president why he would say that to her specifically, insinuating Trump’s answer was based on her race.

川普反駁他的回答是針對任何會問出這種「惡毒問題」的人，並馬上試圖點下一位記者發問。

Trump responded by saying he would respond that way to anyone asking a “nasty question” like that, before moving on to another reporter.

然而，另一名記者讓江繼續追問，川普不甩他當場點名另一位記者提問。

However, the next reporter allowed Jiang to ask a follow-up question, leading Trump to call on another reporter.

第三位記者再繼前面兩位記者的問題，川普甩頭就離開記者會回到白宮。

After the third reporter deferred the question to the previous two correspondents, Trump left the conference and walked back into the White House.

根據昨日台灣疾管署的數據顯示，美國截至昨日已有超過130萬新型冠狀肺炎確診個案和超過8萬死亡案例。

As of yesterday’s tally, the U.S. has more than 1.3 million confirmed COVID-19 deaths with around 80,000 deaths, according to statistics provided by Taiwan’s CDC.