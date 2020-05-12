周董聲援受虐兒　反遭洗版：感謝為香港黑警虐待孩子發聲 | Jay Chou’s post to young reporters goes viral in Hong Kong

【看CP學英文】香港爭取民主運動未停，10日母親節有網友在九龍舉行集會遊行，持續宣揚「反送中」5大訴求，不過群眾隨即遭港警強制驅離，其中有兩名分別為12歲、16歲的學生記者被押至警局偵訊，此舉引發香港人民強烈不滿。天王周杰倫（周董）昨（11）日在社群平台發布聲援受虐兒的文章，不少網友將兩件事做連結，洗版寫下「感謝周董為香港黑警虐待孩子發聲」。

Fans of Mandopop superstar Jay Chou on Monday thanked the Taiwanese artist for his support of abused children as they drew a parallel between the artist’s recent Facebook post and the news that two youngsters were detained by Hong Kong police during a Mother’s Day protest.

On Sunday, hundreds of Hong Kong people who protested in Kowloon’s Mong Kok, calling for five key demands in response to the extradition bill, were dispersed by riot police. Among the crowd, two volunteer reporters, aged 12 and 16, were arrested by local police after the protest, which sparked outrage among Hong Kongers.

一名12歲陸姓學生，前天和另一名16歲謝姓學生到香港尖沙嘴做採訪，兩人皆佩有學生記者證及穿上反光衣，但依舊遭防暴警察驅趕，最後還被強行押走、帶回警局做偵訊。

Both students, who were covering the protest at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbor City mall with proper safety gear, held press passes. Still, the police brought them to the police station.

港警押童事件延燒，周董昨在官方臉書發文標記「#家扶基金會」，呼籲各界關注受虐兒童的議題，他寫下「時間可能可以撫平外表的傷口，但不一定能撫平內心的恐懼、幫助受虐兒，需要你我更多的關心。」

Following the detention of two student journalists, Chou called on people to pay attention to abused children in a Facebook post with the hashtag Taiwan Fund for Children and Families. “Time may heal wounds but may not be able to eliminate the fear. Help the abused children, we need to show more concern for them,” the star said in his post.

周董此文被大批網友聯想是在為兩名香港學生記者發聲，貼文發布半天，已有超過6萬人點讚、4千多次轉發及2.8萬條留言，留言區充斥「#感謝周董為香港黑警虐待孩子發聲 #光復香港 #時代革命 #五大訴求 #缺一不可 」 的罐頭留言。

Chou’s post, which was linked by many to the detention of the two student journalists, received more than 60,000 likes, 4,000 shared, 28,000 comments. In the comment section, some said, “Thank you, Jay Chou, for voicing your support for the children abused by riot police.”