連五天零確診　指揮中心「真面目」見人｜Taiwan reports no COVID-19 cases for 5 straight days

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(12)日表示，國內今日無新增病例，昨(11)日新增363例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報67,758例，其中440例確診，分別為349例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，372人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 363 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 67,758, with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 372 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心表示，全球累計4,212,538例確診，分布於186個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,369,938例、西班牙227,436例、英國223,060例、俄羅斯221,344例及義大利219,814例為多；病例中285,290例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 4,212,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 186 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,369,938 in the U.S., 227,436 in Spain, 223,060 in the U.K., 221,344 in Russia and 219,814 in Italy, with a total of 285,290 deaths as of Tuesday.