獨／川普下令白宮所有人戴口罩　 亮點！口罩都是從台灣來的｜White House key staff seen wearing ‘Made in Taiwan’ face masks

【看CP學英文】俗話說的好，一張圖勝過千言萬語，最近攝於白宮的照片完美印證了這句話。圖片中分別是白宮發言人麥肯內尼以及國家安全顧問歐布萊恩，仔細拉近一看，會發現他們戴的口罩上寫著Made in Taiwan。

Some say that a picture is worth 1,000 words. Well the recent pictures of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien donning “Made in Taiwan” face masks will leave you speechless.

NBC新聞週一報導，繼兩名白宮官員確診新型冠狀肺炎，白宮下令所有西翼工作人員必須全面配戴口罩。

NBC News reported Monday that the White House is requiring all staffers to wear face masks when getting into the West Wing after two aides tested positive for coronavirus, citing two sources aware of the matter.

美國總統川普爾後聲明這項新規定是他的要求。

U.S. President Donald Trump eventually said he required the policy.

然而，在週一的例行記者會上，川普並沒有戴口罩，宣稱因為他「離大家很遠」，所以不需要遵照新辦法。

The president, however, appeared without a mask in the Rose Garden for a press briefing on Monday, claiming he did not need to follow the directive because he kept “far away from everyone.”

川普表示，「白宮一天湧入數百人，我想我們在防疫方面做得很好。」

“We have hundreds of people a day pouring into the White House,” he said. “I think we’re doing a good job containing it.”

白宮防疫小組中的三名要角先前因暴露在可能感染新冠肺炎的環境，目前仍在為期2週自我隔離。

Still, three members of the White House coronavirus task force went into self-isolation for two weeks after possible exposure to the illness.

其中包括美國主要抗疫人員之一，安東尼弗契，和副總統麥克彭斯的新聞秘書凱蒂米勒（亦是白宮官員史蒂芬米勒的太太）。凱蒂米勒於上週五被確診患有肺炎。

They include Dr. Anthony Fauci – the public face of the fight against the virus in the U.S, and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller – she tested positive for the virus on Friday.

在米勒確診前，川普的貼身隨從也被證實感染新冠肺炎。更重要的是，這張照片證實了先前我方與美國於4月初所達成的個人防疫用品運送協議。

Her diagnosis came after a valet for President Trump was also confirmed to have the infection.

More importantly, the picture confirms earlier reports that a team from the U.S. National Security Council reached a deal with Taiwan for a shipment of personal protective equipment as early as April.

台灣目前已捐近百萬個口罩到世界各地。根據《Business Insider》報導，台灣出口的口罩之中約有3,600片提供給白宮重要官員。

Taiwan has donated millions of masks worldwide, 3,600 of which were allegedly procured by the White House for key officials, according to a Business Insider report.

早前，白宮發言人吉德里反駁這篇報導指出美國有足夠的口罩量供給總統、第一家庭以及白宮重要官員使用。

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley previously refuted the report, telling the media that there was a sufficient supply for masks for the president and the first family, as well as essential staff members.

這張白宮要角帶著印有「Made in Taiwan」字樣的口罩不僅驗證了台灣可以幫忙，也證實台灣現在正在幫助大家。

Well, this new picture showing key White House officials wearing protective gear donning “Made in Taiwan” not only shows that Taiwan can help but also Taiwan is helping.

對此，外交部發言人歐江安表示，外交部與美國在台協會台北辦事處於上（3）月18日發布「臺美防疫夥伴關係聯合聲明」，在防疫物資合作中，我國承諾提供美國每週10萬片醫療口罩，美方則為我國保留30萬件防護衣的原料以共同抗疫。首批三月份50萬枚口罩已運交美國，並由美行政部門統籌運用，對於美方內部如何分配，外交部沒有評論。

In response to the news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Joanne Ou said the MOFA and the Taipei Office of the American Institute issued a “Taiwan-U.S. Joint Statement on a Partnership against Coronavirus” on March 18. In the statement, Taiwan promised to provide the U.S. with 100,000 pieces of medical masks, while the U.S. reserves 300,000 pieces of protective clothing materials for Taiwan to fight against the epidemic jointly.

The first batch of 500,000 surgical masks has been delivered to the U.S. in March and is used by the U.S. administration as a whole. The MOFA has no comment on how they distribute the masks within the U.S.