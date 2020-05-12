White House key staff seen wearing ‘Made in Taiwan’ face masks

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Some say that a picture is worth 1,000 words. Well the recent picture of acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien donning “Made in Taiwan” face masks will leave you speechless.

NBC News reported Monday that the White House is requiring all staffers to wear face masks when getting into the West Wing after two aides tested positive for coronavirus, citing two sources aware of the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump eventually said he required the policy.

The president, however, appeared without a mask in the Rose Garden for a press briefing on Monday, claiming he did not need to follow the directive because he kept “far away from everyone.”

“We have hundreds of people a day pouring into the White House,” he said. “I think we’re doing a good job containing it.”

Still, three members of the White House coronavirus task force went into self-isolation for two weeks after possible exposure to the illness.

They include Dr. Anthony Fauci – the public face of the fight against the virus in the U.S, and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller – she tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Her diagnosis came after a valet for President Trump was also confirmed to have the infection.

More importantly, the picture confirms earlier reports that a team from the U.S. National Security Council reached a deal with Taiwan for a shipment of personal protective equipment as early as April.

Taiwan has donated millions of masks worldwide, 3,600 of which were allegedly procured by the White House for key officials, according to a Business Insider report.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley previously refuted the report, telling the media that there was a sufficient supply for masks for the president and the first family, as well as essential staff members.

Well, this new picture showing key White House officials wearing protecting gear donning “Made in Taiwan” not only shows that Taiwan can help but also Taiwan is helping.