白宮官員戴「台灣口罩」　指揮中心：我們的驕傲｜We should be proud of MIT face masks : CECC

【看CP學英文】台灣不只防疫有功，累計連續五天零確診，甚至一個月沒有新增本土案例，並且已經捐助百萬個口罩到世界各地。

Taiwan has reported zero Covid-19 infections for five straight days and no local infection for a month.

根據外媒《Business Insider》報導，台灣出口的口罩之中，約有3600片提供給白宮重要官員。近期，白宮發言人麥肯內尼以及國家安全顧問歐布萊恩等重要官員，都被拍到戴著印有「Made in Taiwan」字樣的口罩。

Meanwhile, Taiwan has donated millions of masks worldwide, including 3,600 which were allegedly procured by the White House for key officials, according to a Business Insider report. Against this backdrop, the recent pictures of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien donning “Made in Taiwan” face masks has left many people in Taiwan ecstatic.

對此指揮中心發言人莊人祥表示，目前每週都有口罩捐出，台灣口罩品質有保障，這些白宮官員喜歡用，也是我們的驕傲。

In response to a report of The China Post earlier today, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang confirmed that Taiwan has donated face masks every week and the quality of the MIT (Made in Taiwan) face masks are guaranteed, adding that “we should be proud of ourselves that the White House staff like to use them.”

莊人祥表示，雖然對於特別幾片送往哪裡不清楚，要知道是不是有送往特定地方，可能要請教外交部，但是我們對於全球有需要口罩的國家，行有餘力可以幫助他們，這樣做是最好的。

We don’t know the specific places where the face masks were sent to, he said. Still, it demonstrates that Taiwan is lending hands to the countries that are in need of personal protective equipment.

對此，早前外交部發言人歐江安表示，外交部與美國在台協會台北辦事處於上（3）月18日發布「臺美防疫夥伴關係聯合聲明」，在防疫物資合作中，我國承諾提供美國每週10萬片醫療口罩，美方則為我國保留30萬件防護衣的原料以共同抗疫。首批三月份50萬枚口罩已運交美國，並由美行政部門統籌運用，對於美方內部如何分配，外交部沒有評論。

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Joanne Ou also said that the MOFA and the Taipei Office of the American Institute issued a “Taiwan-U.S. Joint Statement on a Partnership against Coronavirus” on March 18. In the statement, Taiwan promised to provide the U.S. with 100,000 pieces of medical masks, while the U.S. reserves 300,000 pieces of protective clothing materials for Taiwan to fight against the epidemic jointly.

The first batch of 500,000 surgical masks has been delivered to the U.S. in March and is used by the U.S. administration as a whole. The MOFA has no comment on how they distribute the masks within the U.S.