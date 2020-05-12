Tropical Storm Vongfong likely to approach Taiwan over weekend: CWB

TAIPEI (CNA) — Tropical Storm Vongfong, which formed Tuesday, could be at its closest to Taiwan over the coming weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

It remained uncertain whether Vongfong — the first tropical storm of the year in the Northwest Pacific Ocean — will hit Taiwan, as this will depend on the condition of the storm after it strikes the Philippines, the bureau said.

However, it is likely that it will bring rain to southern Taiwan over the weekend, forecasters said.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Vongfong was centered some 1,742 kilometers south-southeast of Taipei, moving at a speed of 5 kph in a northwesterly direction, CWB data showed.

With a radius of 80 km, the storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kph, with gusts of up to 90 kph, the bureau said.

In the coming days, the storm is expected to veer in a west-northwesterly direction toward Samar Island and southern Luzon in the Philippines before heading in a more northerly direction across Luzon and into the Bashi Channel toward the east of Taiwan, according to the CWB.