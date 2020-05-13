世衛排擠台釀「慘重後果」　美報告籲邀台入觀察員｜U.S. blames China for Taiwan’s WHO exclusion in new report

【看CP學英文】美國美中經濟暨安全檢討委員會今天發布報告，探討世衛排除台灣的後果。報告指出，世衛因政治因素排除台灣損害全球衛生，台灣資訊分享遭抑制，世衛應對又不夠即時，造成人命喪失。

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) under the U.S. Congress announced in a report released Tuesday that Taiwan was excluded from the World Health Organization (WHO) for “political reasons” which resulted in the detriment of the world’s health. The report also pointed at the “critical delays” shown by the WHO that resulted in lives lost.

美國國會授權成立的美中經濟暨安全檢討委員會（US-China Economic and Security Review Commission，USCC）今天以「北京的致命遊戲：疫情期間將台灣排除在世衛之外的後果」為題，發布報告探討世界衛生組織（WHO）排除台灣帶來的影響。

The report, titled “Beijing’s Deadly Game: Consequences of Excluding Taiwan from the World,” further warned of the consequences of Taiwan’s WHO exclusion.

報告指出，當2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，武漢肺炎）年初席捲全球之際，北京透過施壓及利用其在世衛內部影響力，將台灣排除在世衛之外。面對台灣試圖進行疫情資訊交流、分享防疫經驗，世衛官員也一貫地置之不理。

The USCC remarked that China had pressured and conspired with the WHO to exclude Taiwan and ignored virus-related information provided by Taiwan when the virus first broke out.

報告表示，在世界忙於對抗疫情的同時，北京更透過一系列軍事演練，加大對台灣恫嚇力道，包含在年初派遣軍機飛越台灣海峽中線多達3次。

While the world was working on combating Covid-19, Beijing also launched military exercises to threaten Taiwan and deployed military aircraft carriers that crossed the Taiwan Strait three times earlier this year.

報告指出，世衛在疫情期間排除台灣，對國際社會及台灣2300萬人民都帶來後果；截至今天，疫情蔓延全球185國家，確診總數超過400萬例並造成近29萬人死亡，這就是中國對世衛影響力，為國際社會疫情應對所帶來的致命後果。

The report pointed out that the WHO has impacted global health and 2.3 million Taiwanese by excluding Taiwan from the organization. By today, the virus has spread to 185 countries, causing over 4 million people being infected and 290,000 people dead. The results show that China’s influence over the WHO has caused fatal repercussions worldwide.

不只如此，報告強調，台灣遭到世衛排除，也嚴重耽擱世衛會員國在疫情初期獲得即時、正確指引。

Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO has “undermined the national security of the very member states trusting it for authoritative public health guidance.”

報告指出，倘若世衛1月初允許台灣衛生專家分享疫情資訊及最佳實務經驗，世界各國政府就能夠有更完整資訊，做為制定公共衛生政策的依據，全球也能更快採取更有效應對方式，對抗疫情。

“Had the WHO allowed Taiwan’s health experts to share information and best practices in early January, governments around the world could have had more complete information on which to base their public health policies,” the report said.

報告表示，「因為上述過失而喪失的生命，悲痛地提醒著我們，世衛因為政治因素排除擁有世界數一數二醫療保健、疾病防治體系的台灣，是如何損害全球衛生。」

“The lives lost as a result of these missteps offer a tragic reminder of how global health is compromised by the WHO’s politically-motivated exclusion of Taiwan,” it added.

台灣截至今日只有440個確診案例，而其中只有55例是境內感染，凸顯了台灣有效的防疫措施。

As of today’s tally, Taiwan has reported 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among which only 55 were categorized as local transmissions, demonstrating Taiwan’s effectiveness in virus-prevention.