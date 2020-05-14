Anderson Cooper invites his ex to raise newborn child together

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan approaches, the story of CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper’s son has given hope to those advocating for adoption rights by gay couples.

Cooper announced earlier this month that he would be a new dad to an adopted son and would be raising the child with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

The openly gay CNN host told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that he has decided to co-parent his new son, Wyatt Morgan, with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, with whom he dated for a decade.

“Don’t you want a clean break from this guy? I mean this was a guy, you were in love, you had a close relationship, why have him involved?” Stern asked.

“I don’t really have a family, so my friends have become my family. This is somebody I was involved with for 10 years,” Cooper answered.

“He’s a great guy,” Cooper said of Maisani.

“I think it’s good to have two parents if you can. If more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that.”

The CNN host’s decision opened more discussion space for regulations surrounding adoption for same-sex couples in Taiwan.

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, there were 2,939 same-sex marriages as of February 2020.