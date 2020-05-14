黃蜂豪雨轟炸菲律賓　台灣週末剉咧等 | Warning! Vongfong to bring heavy rains to southern Taiwan

【看CP學英文】中央氣象局表示，中颱黃蜂今明兩日碰觸菲律賓陸地，結構將被明顯破壞，預計週六最接近台灣，外圍環流將為中南部帶來雨勢。

Tropical Storm Vongfong, , known in the Philippines as Typhoon Ompong, could be at its closest to Taiwan over the coming weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The storm will weaken after it affects the eastern Philippines from today to Friday, CWB added. However, it is likely that it will bring rain to southern Taiwan over the weekend, forecasters said.

菲律賓中央氣象局表示，中颱黃蜂目前仍持續增強當中，菲律賓全面戒備進行防颱準備，東南部蘇索岡省今早已發布第三級熱帶氣旋警告信號，同時，首都馬尼拉也發佈第一集警告信號，嚴防颱風。

Sorsogon and the eastern part of Albay in the Philippines have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3. Signal Number 1, on the other hand, was raised over Metro Manila Thursday morning as Vongfong continues to rumble and further gain strength, the Philippines weather bureau reported.

根據菲律賓當局，今早七點，颱風中心位置落在北薩馬省卡塔曼東南方185公里處。

As of 7 a.m., the eye or center of the typhoon was located 185 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar or 110 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, according to the 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

黃蜂預計將為西薩馬省帶來超大豪雨，東南部各大省包括蘇索岡省、阿爾拜省也有豪雨至大豪雨等級的雨量。

Pagasa said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be observed over Samar Provinces. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.