Warning! Vongfong to bring heavy rains to southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tropical Storm Vongfong, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Ompong, could be at its closest to Taiwan over the coming weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The storm will weaken after it affects the eastern Philippines from today to Friday, CWB added. However, it is likely that it will bring rain to southern Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.

Sorsogon and the eastern part of Albay in the Philippines have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3. Signal Number 1, on the other hand, was raised over Metro Manila Thursday morning as Vongfong continues to rumble and further gain strength, the Philippines weather bureau reported.

As of 7 a.m., the eye or center of the typhoon was located 185 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar or 110 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, according to the 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be observed over Samar Provinces. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.