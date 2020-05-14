Taiwan reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week straight

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 228 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 68,335 (including 67,265 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 375 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 4,378,046 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,413,539 in the U.S., 242, 271 in Russia, 229,705 in the U.K., 228,691 in Spain and 222,104 in Italy, with a total of 295,973 deaths as of Thursday.