網紅打卡新熱點　礁溪「抹茶山」比美風景明信片 | Let your feet wander among Taiwan mountains of Matcha

【看CP學英文】2019年橫掃網路社群媒體版面，就是由一名日本攝影師在台灣登山時，拍攝出一系列猶如抹茶冰淇淋般綿延山脈。

Sweeping through social media in 2019, I noticed a Japanese photographer who shot a series of mountain ranges in Taiwan that surprisingly resembled matcha ice cream.

原來這片如抹茶冰淇淋般美麗山景其實就是宜蘭礁溪的「聖母山」，而且還是條重新修復開放的六星級親山健行步道。更讚的是，不需要專業攝影師的技術或設備，只要晴朗的好天氣，用普通手機就可以拍出媲美大師級抹茶冰淇淋綿延山脈。「抹茶山」成為本年度網紅、網美界打卡攻佔版面最熱門地點。

It turns out that this beautiful “ice cream” mountain is actually the “Sacred Mother Mountain” (聖母山) in Yilan’s Jiaoxi Township and its newly reopened six-star hiking trail.

Even better, no professional photography equipment is needed to snap the shot. As long as the weather is fine and sunny, you can use any cell phone to photograph this peculiar rolling mountain range.

This “Matcha Mountain” has become the most talked-about location among online celebrities this year and instantly going viral all over social media.

位於宜蘭礁溪五峰旗瀑布風景區的聖母山步道，是一條國家級六星步道，全程6公里的路程海拔上升770公尺，享受芬多精森林浴的同時，蘭陽平原之美盡收眼底。

The “Sacred Mother Trail” (聖母山步道), located in Jiaoxi’s Wufengqi Scenic Area, is a national-level six-star trail.

The entire 6-kilometer journey rises 770 meters above sea level, where trekkers can enjoy some nature therapy in Fenduojing’s forests, while also admiring the panoramic beauty of the Lanyang Plain (蘭陽平原).

從五峰旗步道停車場出發，前半段是約莫4.3公里緩坡，屬於闔家同樂輕鬆健行路線，漫步在亞熱帶闊葉木林裡，還有林間山澗涓涓溪水流過。

Starting from the parking lot of the Wufengqi Trail, the first half is a gentle slope of about 4.3 kilometers, making it an easy hiking route for families to walk through its subtropical forest of broad-leaved canopies and trickling flows of streams.

這段約莫一小時腳程的闊葉林步道盡頭，就是一睹「抹茶山」美景，聖母峰山莊登山口，從這裡開始才是真正的健腳級登山挑戰。

After this hour-long walk through the forest trail, Matcha Mountain appears as you arrive at the trail’s entrance located at the Sacred Mother Peak.

From here, the real hiking challenge begins.

雖然階梯十分陡峭，但卻不失其原始之美。自從聖母峰登山步道被列為國家級步道，木板土階梯全部以小圓木製成，並採用自然工法打造，融入自然景觀，不僅看起來別有日本風味，走起來更是方便又不費力，充滿自然野趣。

Although the steps are very steep, they still possess their primeval flare.

Since the Sacred Mother Trail was listed as a national trail, the wooden and earth steps were all made of small logs and built with natural engineering methods, integrating the steps into the natural landscape and adding to its wild feel.

約爬了一個半小時的陡坡，終於抵達了聖母山莊，就在山莊旁有一座小丘稱為「聖母峰」，往上爬就會抵達一處觀景平台，中間豎立著一座耶穌受難雕像，與不遠處的大理石聖母像相互呼應，流露出「聖母峰」步道背後的神聖性與歷史。

After climbing the steep slope for about an hour and a half, trekkers finally arrive at the Sacred Mother Hut (聖母山莊) and a small hill next to it called Sacred Mother Peak.

Climbing further up will bring you to a viewing platform with a crucifix statue erected in the middle, which complements the marble statue nearby of the Virgin Mary, revealing the sacredness and history behind the Sacred Mother Trail.

登上聖母峰，傳說中最美的「抹茶山」就在眼前，有如抹茶冰淇淋般的山脈層巒疊嶂，讓人不停按下快門。

As you ascend the peak, the legendary Matcha Mountain unravels before your eyes.

What draws so many to come here and take countless snapshots are the furls of mountain ridges that perfectly imitate greenish matcha ice cream.

原來這座「抹茶山」其實就是宜蘭三角崙山，屬於雪山山脈，因此遙望雪山稜脈，可見山巒無限綿延。而草坡綿延的景致通常只見於2,000公尺以上的高山，在這僅900公尺高的山丘竟能見美麗草坡全要歸功於強勁的東北季風，把山巒植被吹成這副有如綠毯般的高山草坡美景。

This “Matcha Mountain” is actually named Sanjiaolun Peak (三角崙山), which belongs to the Xueshan Range (雪山山脈).

If you try to look out towards this mountain range, you’ll notice that it seems to stretch out infinitely.

The presence of grass slopes is usually only seen in the mountains above 2,000 meters, but these vividly green hills are only at 900 meters high, all thanks to the strong northeastern monsoon, which blows into the mountain vegetation and transforming it into an emerald carpet of grassy slopes.

這段健腳路線登山步道之旅，來回約莫半天時間，屬於初級的登山路線。不過，對於平常很少走入山林的網友們，可是會讓人走到鐵腿的。

This section of the hiking trail takes about half a day back and forth and belongs to the elementary-level hiking route.

However, for those who rarely ever walk into the mountains and forests, the trek might leave their legs feeling numb.

位於宜蘭礁溪的抹茶山，可謂是登山肉腳們最佳的入門款，爬到鐵腿抽筋也不怕，因為山下就是台灣最優質的溫泉勝地。

Matcha Mountain, located in Jiaoxi, Yilan, is the best entry-level experience for mountaineering.

Don’t be worried about cramping up when climbing, because below the mountain there’s one of Taiwan’s top-quality hot spring resorts.