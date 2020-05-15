網紅打卡新熱點　礁溪「抹茶山」比美風景明信片 | Let your feet wander among Taiwan mountains of Matcha

By Shelly Yang and translated by Gregory Thorpe Badrena, special to The China Post |
網紅打卡新熱點 礁溪「抹茶山」比美風景明信片｜A new hotspot goes viral: Jiaoxi’s picturesque “Matcha Mountain” （Courtesy of IG/@yun_158)

【看CP學英文】2019年橫掃網路社群媒體版面，就是由一名日本攝影師在台灣登山時，拍攝出一系列猶如抹茶冰淇淋般綿延山脈。

Sweeping through social media in 2019, I noticed a Japanese photographer who shot a series of mountain ranges in Taiwan that surprisingly resembled matcha ice cream.

原來這片如抹茶冰淇淋般美麗山景其實就是宜蘭礁溪的「聖母山」，而且還是條重新修復開放的六星級親山健行步道。更讚的是，不需要專業攝影師的技術或設備，只要晴朗的好天氣，用普通手機就可以拍出媲美大師級抹茶冰淇淋綿延山脈。「抹茶山」成為本年度網紅、網美界打卡攻佔版面最熱門地點。

It turns out that this beautiful “ice cream” mountain is actually the “Sacred Mother Mountain” (聖母山) in Yilan’s Jiaoxi Township and its newly reopened six-star hiking trail.

Even better, no professional photography equipment is needed to snap the shot. As long as the weather is fine and sunny, you can use any cell phone to photograph this peculiar rolling mountain range.

This “Matcha Mountain” has become the most talked-about location among online celebrities this year and instantly going viral all over social media.

聖母山莊步道位於宜蘭礁溪五峰旗瀑布風景區，是一條國家級六星步道，全程6公里的路程海拔上升770公尺，享受芬多精森林浴的同時，蘭陽平原之美盡收眼底。| Located in Yilan’s Jiaoxi, the Sacred Mother Trail at the Wufengqi Scenic Area is a national-level six-star trail that rises 770 meters above sea level for a distance of 6 kilometers. While enjoying some “forest bathing” in Fenduojing , a panoramic view of Lanyang Plain opens before trekkers.(Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)

位於宜蘭礁溪五峰旗瀑布風景區的聖母山步道，是一條國家級六星步道，全程6公里的路程海拔上升770公尺，享受芬多精森林浴的同時，蘭陽平原之美盡收眼底。

The “Sacred Mother Trail” (聖母山步道), located in Jiaoxi’s Wufengqi Scenic Area, is a national-level six-star trail.

The entire 6-kilometer journey rises 770 meters above sea level, where trekkers can enjoy some nature therapy in Fenduojing’s forests, while also admiring the panoramic beauty of the Lanyang Plain (蘭陽平原).

從五峰旗步道停車場出發，前半段是約莫4.3公里緩坡，屬於闔家同樂輕鬆健行路線，漫步在亞熱帶闊葉木林裡，還有林間山澗涓涓溪水流過。

Starting from the parking lot of the Wufengqi Trail, the first half is a gentle slope of about 4.3 kilometers, making it an easy hiking route for families to walk through its subtropical forest of broad-leaved canopies and trickling flows of streams.

這段約莫一小時腳程的闊葉林步道盡頭，就是一睹「抹茶山」美景，聖母峰山莊登山口，從這裡開始才是真正的健腳級登山挑戰。

After this hour-long walk through the forest trail, Matcha Mountain appears as you arrive at the trail’s entrance located at the Sacred Mother Peak.

From here, the real hiking challenge begins.

聖母峰登山口一路陡上階梯步道，是「朝聖」所必須付出的代價。| Climbing all the way up the stairs to Sacred Mother Peak is the price that “pilgrims” must pay.（Courtesy of Elisha Liao)

雖然階梯十分陡峭，但卻不失其原始之美。自從聖母峰登山步道被列為國家級步道，木板土階梯全部以小圓木製成，並採用自然工法打造，融入自然景觀，不僅看起來別有日本風味，走起來更是方便又不費力，充滿自然野趣。

Although the steps are very steep, they still possess their primeval flare.

Since the Sacred Mother Trail was listed as a national trail, the wooden and earth steps were all made of small logs and built with natural engineering methods, integrating the steps into the natural landscape and adding to its wild feel.

約爬了一個半小時的陡坡，終於抵達了聖母山莊，就在山莊旁有一座小丘稱為「聖母峰」，往上爬就會抵達一處觀景平台，中間豎立著一座耶穌受難雕像，與不遠處的大理石聖母像相互呼應，流露出「聖母峰」步道背後的神聖性與歷史。

After climbing the steep slope for about an hour and a half, trekkers finally arrive at the Sacred Mother Hut (聖母山莊) and a small hill next to it called Sacred Mother Peak.

Climbing further up will bring you to a viewing platform with a crucifix statue erected in the middle, which complements the marble statue nearby of the Virgin Mary, revealing the sacredness and history behind the Sacred Mother Trail.

聖母山莊的歷史可以追溯到1979年，由義大利籍巴瑞士修士(Br. Luigi Pavan)募款建立聖母山莊，並豎立聖母像作為登山與朝聖者的休息站。巴瑞士修士於羅東聖母醫院奉獻20餘年，在台傳教奉獻26年，羅東成為他第二個故鄉。| The Sacred Mother Hut’s history can be traced back to 1979. It was funded by the Italian monk, Br. Luigi Pavan, and the statue of the Virgin Mary was erected as a resting place for climbers and pilgrims, alike. The Luigi Pavan has dedicated more than 20 years to the Camillian Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong (羅東聖母醫院), and has done 26 years of missionary work in Taiwan. Luodong has since become his second home.(Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)
耶穌受難像| Crucifix statue (Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)

登上聖母峰，傳說中最美的「抹茶山」就在眼前，有如抹茶冰淇淋般的山脈層巒疊嶂，讓人不停按下快門。

As you ascend the peak, the legendary Matcha Mountain unravels before your eyes.

What draws so many to come here and take countless snapshots are the furls of mountain ridges that perfectly imitate greenish matcha ice cream.

巴瑞士修士時常來聖母登山步道健行，後來接收聖母啟示，聖靈將賜福於來此登山的人，於是花盡積蓄，蓋建聖母山莊。| The monk Br. Luigi Pavan often kept healthy by hiking the Sacred Mother Trail, he then later received a revelation from the Virgin Mary that the Holy Spirit would bless all those who wandered this trail. After spending much of his savings, he built the Sacred Mother Hut. (Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)
俯瞰聖母山莊｜A bird’s eye view of Sacred Mother Hut (Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)

原來這座「抹茶山」其實就是宜蘭三角崙山，屬於雪山山脈，因此遙望雪山稜脈，可見山巒無限綿延。而草坡綿延的景致通常只見於2,000公尺以上的高山，在這僅900公尺高的山丘竟能見美麗草坡全要歸功於強勁的東北季風，把山巒植被吹成這副有如綠毯般的高山草坡美景。

This “Matcha Mountain” is actually named Sanjiaolun Peak (三角崙山), which belongs to the Xueshan Range (雪山山脈).

If you try to look out towards this mountain range, you’ll notice that it seems to stretch out infinitely.

The presence of grass slopes is usually only seen in the mountains above 2,000 meters, but these vividly green hills are only at 900 meters high, all thanks to the strong northeastern monsoon, which blows into the mountain vegetation and transforming it into an emerald carpet of grassy slopes.

這段健腳路線登山步道之旅，來回約莫半天時間，屬於初級的登山路線。不過，對於平常很少走入山林的網友們，可是會讓人走到鐵腿的。

This section of the hiking trail takes about half a day back and forth and belongs to the elementary-level hiking route.

However, for those who rarely ever walk into the mountains and forests, the trek might leave their legs feeling numb.

夜幕將臨，人潮散盡，不妨選擇夜宿聖母山莊享受璀燦的蘭陽平原夜景，早起還能獨享清晨的抹茶山與山嵐，別有一番閒情逸致，是週末闔家踏青的好選擇。｜As night falls and the crowds are gone, you may choose to stay overnight at Sacred Mother Hut to enjoy a splendid night view of the Lanyang Plain, and enjoy matcha mountain mists rising up in the early morning hours. It’s a great experience to be had with the whole family.(Courtesy of Lu Hung-ming)

位於宜蘭礁溪的抹茶山，可謂是登山肉腳們最佳的入門款，爬到鐵腿抽筋也不怕，因為山下就是台灣最優質的溫泉勝地。

Matcha Mountain, located in Jiaoxi, Yilan, is the best entry-level experience for mountaineering.

Don’t be worried about cramping up when climbing, because below the mountain there’s one of Taiwan’s top-quality hot spring resorts.

湯圍溝溫泉公園｜Tangweigou Hot Spring Park (Shutterstock)
冠翔世紀溫泉會館戶外SPA有多個按摩精油池。｜The outdoor spa at Guan Xiang Century Hotel has multiple massage oil pools.(Courtesy of Guan Xiang Century Hotel)
冠翔世紀溫泉會館溫泉原湯｜Hot springs at the Guan Xiang Century Hotel (Shutterstock)

