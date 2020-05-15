想激中國？美搶拉臺企製「秘密武器」｜Analysis | TSMC moves closer to U.S. military with Arizona plant

【看CP學英文】世界最大的電腦晶片製作公司台灣積體電路製造股份有限公司（簡稱「台積電」）於今 (15) 日宣布將於美國亞利桑那州建設耗資近新台幣120億的晶圓廠。

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, announced plans on Friday to build a NT$12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona.

當美中戰略對抗緊張氣氛升高，美國當局試圖拉攏更多外國製造業到美設廠，在這樣的背景下，台積電也跟進宣布這個重大決定。

The announcement coincides with an effort by the U.S. administration to bring more foreign manufacturing to the United States amid soaring strategic rivalry with China.

近來，亞洲包辦了全球大多數的先進晶片製造，對此美國官方感到擔憂。據報導，美方曾對台積電施壓要求在美國提高生產量，以滿足當地大客戶包括蘋果、高通、Nvidia、英特爾和超微半導體公司等科技大廠。

U.S. officials have long expressed concerns that the vast majority of the most advanced chips are made in Asia.

They reportedly pressed TSMC to increase production in the United States which is home to customers including Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

根據《日經亞洲評論》，台積電供應全世界電子產品相關晶片，其中包括蘋果iPhone手機、Google資料中心。甚至連美軍的F35戰機內所使用的賽靈思可編程晶片也是由台積電生產。

TSMC produces chips for almost all the world’s electronics, from iPhones to Google data centers, according to the Nikkie Asian Review. Its reach extends into the U.S. military with programmable chips for Xilinx for use in U.S. F-35 fighter jets.

此刊物今年一月初指出，美國對台積電加倍施壓，希望臺晶圓片大廠能在其領土上製造軍用安全晶片。

Nikkei reported in January that the U.S. had stepped up pressure as it lobbied TSMC to build secured chips for military use on American soil.

台積電董事長劉德音四月證實台積電正「積極」評估是否要在美國設廠。

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu confirmed in April that his company is “actively” evaluating whether to build another plant in the U.S.

在疫情期間，這個新工廠將開放約1,600個高科技專員職缺並提供數千個半導體產業鏈相關工作。

This new facility could also create as many as 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly and thousands of indirect jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

新工廠將利用台積電的「5奈米製程技術」生產半導體晶片，預估每月將生產2萬個半導體晶片。

The new plant will utilize TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication. It will have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity.

晶圓廠計畫於2021年開始動工，預計2024年正式啟動。

Construction is planned to start in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024.

台積電目前於華盛頓州的卡馬斯市設有晶片廠，於德州奧斯丁和加州的聖何塞市立有設計中心，以及在中國和台灣也有許多工廠。

TSMC currently operates a fab in Camas, Washington and design centers in both Austin, Texas and San Jose, California, alongside many other factories in China and Taiwan.