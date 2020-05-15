英國攝影師絕美空拍讓世界「看見台灣」｜British filmmaker unveils cinematic footage of Taiwan

【看CP學英文】英國攝影師理查（Richard）居住亞洲將近半生時間，當他踏上台灣這塊土地，熱愛居高臨下的他勇闖野外登上台灣秀麗的山峰，起初只當爬山為平常休閒娛樂，沒想到爬著爬著漸漸上癮，愛上登山。目前住在新加坡的理查，至今只要有任何空閒時間，背上登山包，就立馬出發深入廣闊的山林，探索亞洲大陸蘊含的自然瑰寶。

A British photographer who has been living and working in Asia for almost half his life has fallen in love with Taiwan after enjoying several hikes with friends. “A part-time fascination with high places developed into a full-time addiction while living in Taiwan,” he wrote on his channel’s bio.

Inspired by the island’s breathtaking natural landscapes, he continues his journey in Asia and spends any free time available exploring the trails of the vast and beautiful continent.

熱愛台灣山林的理查決定開設YouTube頻道「Richard’s Asia Hikelopedia」分享他的冒險旅程，同時也希望能激勵更多人走出戶外，擁抱大自然。近日，理查的推出影片「鳥瞰台灣-空拍台灣山區」，以鳥瞰視野俯視台灣壯闊的山林，記錄下錐麓古道、雪山、合歡山、奇萊山、草嶺古道、以及劍龍稜無與倫比的美。

Richard shared the videos which documented his hiking experiences on the YouTube channel “Richard’s Asia Hikelopedia” in the hope of inspiring people to go outside and explore nature. Recently, the Brit photographer shared a drone video that captures the beauty of the mountains in Taiwan including Zhuilu Old Road, Xueshan (Snow Mountain), Hehuanshan, Qilai Mountain, Caoling Historic Trail and stegosaurus ridge with uplifting background music.

「影片濃縮了在台灣爬山空拍最精彩好看的片段，讓全世界看到寶島有多美。」

“It’s taken from my most recent hikes to Taiwan to show the world what a beautiful place it is,” he said.

影片在網上引起熱烈迴響，網友紛紛留言寫道，「謝謝呈現台灣之美」，還有遠嫁法國的台灣人表示「現在人在法國沒辦法享受台灣山林，謝謝你讓我們欣賞台灣美麗的山景」。

The footage has received many positive feedbacks. Some commented, “Thanks for showing us the beauty of Taiwan.” A Taiwanese who lives in France also thanked him for letting people see Taiwan’s beautiful mountains.

