8顆芭樂代表連8零確診　指揮官陳時中盼繼續下去 | Taiwan celebrates no new COVID-19 cases for 8 days straight with guava pun

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(15)日表示，國內今日無新增病例，昨(14)日新增324例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報68,659例(含67,550例排除)，其中440例確診，分別為349例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，387人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 324 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 68,659 (including 67,550 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 387 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮官陳時中表示，沒有什麼新聞可以講，但今日放大家看到芭樂「8跟樂」，8天來大家都很樂，如何力行防疫新生活讓樂可以增加，芭樂都長不一樣，代表台灣很多樣性多元性，期待繼續下去。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung jokingly said during the press conference that as there wasn’t much news, they placed 8 guavas on the table which is a homophone to “8 days of joy,” to celebrate no new cases for 8 days.

The guavas are all of different shapes and sizes, and that also represents the diversity in Taiwan, Chen added, while also stating his wishes that the current success in virus-prevention can prevail.

指揮中心表示，全球累計4,470,565例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,440,348例、俄羅斯252,245例、英國233,151例、西班牙229,540例及義大利223,096例為多；病例中301,305例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 4,470,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,440,348 in the U.S., 252, 245 in Russia, 233,151 in the U.K., 229,540 in Spain and 223,096 in Italy, with a total of 301,305 deaths as of Friday.