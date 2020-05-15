Taiwan mulls easing face masks regulations for professional use: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) announced on Friday that the guidelines for wearing face masks haven’t changed so far.

Authorities, however, are likely to loosen some provisions regarding face masks as the national supply remains stable, said the Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) who heads the CECC.

As the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, Taiwan’s face masks rationing system is still in place, the center said, but the stock of protective gear is sufficient so some requirement to wear face masks are likely to be eased soon.

Still, you will be required to wear masks if you can’t keep a safe distance from others of at least 1 meter in outdoor spaces, Chen said.

Asked about New Taipei’s recent announcement that allows people not to wear face masks outdoors if they are healthy and keep a safe social distance, Chen said the policy complies with the central guideline.