台灣版「羅浮宮」超好拍！　國境之南3大最夯打卡點爆紅 | Journey to the south and discover the ‘Louvre’ in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】每次到了屏東都是去墾丁？The China Post整理屏東三個好玩又好拍的景點，讓你拍出令人稱羨的IG美照！

Do you head to Kenting everytime you go to Pingtung? Well, not anymore! The China Post has found three other places that are not only fun but also guarantees perfect Instagram pictures no matter the angle.

位在屏東市區的台糖縣民公園，又稱阿猴1909綠水園區，佔地面積達9公頃，是親子假日最佳大型遊樂場。遊樂場設有各式兒童遊戲設施，並鋪上大型人工草皮地墊，融入地景，讓小孩能安全玩樂又盡興。

Located at the Taitang Park (also known as Akauw 1909 Green Water Park) in Pingtung CIty, the 9 hectare area is the perfect place for parents and kids during the weekends. The playground has all kinds of fun facilities for children and is covered with artificial grass so that kids can have fun and avoid getting scraps at the same time.

2019年台灣設計展在此舉辦，因此園區內有許多超好拍裝置藝術，相機一拿起快門都停不下。其中，彩繪金字塔拍起來彷彿置身於巴黎「羅浮宮」，充滿異國風情氛圍，是網美不可錯過的打卡景點。

As the 2019 Taiwan Design Exhibition was held at the park, many of the artistic installations are still there. In particular, a multi-colored pyramid similar to the Louvre in Paris is sure to capture your heart with its exotic architecture. So, don’t forget to snap a photo of it when you’re there!

近期吹起一股餵食瘋，若你喜歡餵食小動物千萬別錯過位於恆春鎮的「墾草趣」。除了可愛的小白兔、羊咩咩之外，還可以餵食超萌草泥馬以及小鹿斑比，近距離與動物接觸拍照相當療癒。

墾草趣地址：屏東縣恆春鎮恆公路21-3號

Besides the park, if you’re an animal lover, be sure to visit the “Wonderland of Herbivore” where you can feed all kinds of cute critters. In addition to rabbits and sheep, you can also feed alpacas and sika deers and snap pictures without a fence between you and them.

Address: No. 21-3, Henggong Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County

近年來，天空步道、無邊際游泳池是網美拍照必訪夢幻景點，而位在屏東大武山的民宿餐廳「紫心樓」正好一應俱全。紫心樓內有一條半開放式天空步道，可遠眺山下景緻，夕陽西下景緻美不勝收，到了晚上，夜景更是令人永生難忘。

地址：屏東泰武鄉武潭村老潭巷7號

In recent years, skywalks and infinity pools have also become a favorite for Instagram influencers. Without needing to go abroad, you can visit “Purple Heart Tower” located at Dawu Mountain in Pingtung for the perfect combination of both. The Purple Heart Tower is a skywalk that is situated on top of a small cliff so that when you walk upon it, you can see the entire mountain at your feet.

With the sun setting in the distance, the flawless backdrop for your new photo appears, creating an image to last a lifetime.

Address: No. 7, Laotan Ln., Taiwu Township, Pingtung County