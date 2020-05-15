Taiwan celebrates no new COVID-19 cases for 8 days with guava pun

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 324 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 68,659 (including 67,550 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 387 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung jokingly said during the press conference that as there wasn’t much news, they placed 8 guavas on the table which is a homophone to “8 days of joy,” to celebrate no new cases for 8 days.

The guavas were all of different shapes and sizes, and that also represents the diversity in Taiwan, Chen added, while also stating his wishes that the current success in virus-prevention can prevail.

According to the latest tally, there are 4,470,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,440,348 in the U.S., 252, 245 in Russia, 233,151 in the U.K., 229,540 in Spain and 223,096 in Italy, with a total of 301,305 deaths as of Friday.