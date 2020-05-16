疫情中送暖　台北教會贈物資給移工、國際學生 | Taipei church gives free groceries to migrant workers, students

一間台北的教會自四月起開始贈送免費糧食與生活用品給外籍移工和國際學生，教會牧師於週五表示，希望能幫助他們在此次疫情中度過難關。

TAIPEI (CNA) — A Taipei church has been giving away free groceries and daily necessities to migrant workers and international students since late April, to help them through the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, a priest at the church said Friday.

台北聖多福教會於每週一舉辦贈送活動，讓移工和學生們能自己到場挑選架上的新鮮蔬果、米、冷凍肉品、魚、茶、魚罐頭等食物，活動將持續至今年七月底。

The events, held every Monday at Taipei’s Saint Christopher’s Church until the end of July, allow workers and students to select fresh vegetables, rice, frozen meat and fish, tea, and canned fish off metal racks.

除了食物外，一旁也放著泡麵、零食、衛生紙、濕紙巾和其他家用必需品。

Also sitting neatly on the church benches lining the hallways are dried noodles, snacks, toilet paper, wet wipes, and other household necessities.

教會牧師Gioan Tran Van Thiet向中央社表示，由於現在疫情中有許多找不到工作的國際學生難以維生，因此教會免費提供這些食物與日用品協助他們。

The groceries are being given free because many international students cannot find jobs to support themselves during the pandemic, Father Gioan Tran Van Thiet told CNA.

「由於疫情爆發，許多餐廳不是關閉就是裁員，這對許多學生的生計造成很大影響。」牧師說道。

“Many restaurants have either closed or reduced the number of workers they have because of COVID-19 and it has had a big impact on the livelihood of the students,” Thiet said.

一名來自越南的大三生Anna自願參加這個活動，她過去曾在夜市工作，以賺錢支付在台灣唸書的學費，目前因為疫情關係她也沒有工作做了。

Anna, a junior university student from Vietnam who is a volunteer on the program, said she used to work at a night market which helped pay her expenses while studying in Taiwan, but she currently has no work hours because of the pandemic.

另外一名22歲的越南學生Trixie Tao也到教會現場挑選食物，她目前在台灣攻讀貿易。自從疫情爆發後，她就很難找到工作。她說：「礙於疫情，我們沒有足夠的錢應付日常開銷。」

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Trixie Tao, a business and trade student from Vietnam who picked up groceries at the church, said she has found it hard to find a job during the pandemic.“That is why we don’t have enough money to pay our monthly expenses,” she said.

根據勞動部，在台灣的國際學生一週最多可以工作20小時，寒暑假期間除外。

International students in Taiwan are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week, except during summer and winter breaks, according to the country’s labor ministry.

Thiet表示，這些食品皆由教會牧師、教會內部相關組織(Daughters of Charity, a Society of Apostolic Life for women within the Catholic Church)、以及地方的移民商人共同支付。

The groceries were paid for by the church’s priests, Daughters of Charity, a Society of Apostolic Life for women within the Catholic Church; and migrants with local businesses in Taipei, Thiet said.

牧師Thiet表示，活動開辦到現在，已有80位外籍學生和移工受益。

To date, more than 80 foreign students and migrant workers have received free groceries, Thiet said.