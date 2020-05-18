防疫期還是要耍浪漫　荷蘭餐廳推「這招」搶客 ｜Dutch diners trial glass booths for dining amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】在疫情肆虐下，荷蘭餐廳建造了可容納2至3人的玻璃小屋，提供客人優雅的戶外用餐區。

A Dutch restaurant has built small glass cabins for two or three people to offer classy outdoor dining in the age of coronavirus.

在這公共露台上小屋裡，服務生會戴著手套和透明面罩，將食物放在長板上遞給客人，以避免不必要的肢體接觸。

The intimate cocoons settled on a public patio come with waiters wearing gloves and transparent face shields and food served on a long board that ensure minimal physical contact with customers.

湖畔防疫小屋被稱為”Serres Séparées”（隔離溫室），之所以用法文取名是因為他們認為法文名聽起來較美，而「隔離溫室」概念目前只適用於ETEN餐廳員工和家人，

The concept, called “Serres Séparées” (Separate Greenhouses) because they say it sounds better in French, is currently being trialed only for family and friends of staff from the ETEN restaurant.

用餐者接受採訪表示，用餐經驗「很好」且「非常愜意舒適」，食物也很好吃。然而，面對如此新穎的用餐方式，餐廳員工也必須學習如何清理小屋、服務客人、以及如何優雅地用長板將空盤從小屋中端出。

According to diners, the experience is “nice” and “super-cosy” and the food is “delicious.” The staff is currently learning how to do the cleaning, how to do the service, how to get the empty plates out again in an elegant way.

荷蘭的餐廳預計關門至5月19日，不過廚房依舊能提供外賣服務。也許其他家餐廳可以參考「隔離溫室」的作法重新開始營運。

Dutch restaurants are closed to the public until at least May 19, though kitchens may operate for takeaway. Some restaurant owners might consider projects such as the “Serres Séparées” to restart their business.

荷蘭餐廳協會KNH表示，即使允許餐廳在限制的空間和安全措施下重新開業，然而許多餐廳仍會因為需維持社交距離等規定而面臨慘重的經濟損失。

The Netherlands’ restaurant association KNH has said that even if restaurants are allowed to reopen at limited capacity and with safety measures in place, many face financial ruin if social distancing rules are maintained.