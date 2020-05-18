​Dutch diners trial glass booths for dining amid pandemic

The concept is currently being trialed only for family and friends of staff from the ETEN restaurant.

TAIPEI (The China Post) – A Dutch restaurant has built small glass cabins for two or three people to offer classy outdoor dining in the age of coronavirus.

The intimate cocoons settled on a public patio come with waiters wearing gloves and transparent face shields and food served on long boards that ensure minimal physical contact with customers.

The concept, called “Serres Séparées” (Separate Greenhouses) because they say it sounds better in French, is currently being trialed only for family and friends of staff from the ETEN restaurant.

According to diners, the experience is “nice” and “super-cozy” and the food is “delicious.” The staff is currently learning how to do the cleaning, how to do the service, how to get the empty plates out again in an elegant way.

Dutch restaurants are closed to the public until at least May 19, though kitchens may operate for takeaway. Some restaurant owners are considering projects such as the “Serres Séparées” to restart their business.

The Netherlands’ restaurant association KNH has said that even if restaurants are allowed to reopen at limited capacity and with safety measures in place, many face financial ruin if social distancing rules are maintained.

