WHA登場世衛中國拒台 各國料將聯手發聲反制｜Many expected to voice support for Taiwan at WHA

【看CP學英文】世界衛生大會（WHA）視訊會議今天登場，台灣連續第4年未受邀。由於世界衛生組織執意配合中國一中原則排除台灣，政治凌駕健康作為已引起國際廣泛批評，預期今天會議堅定挺台聲音不會缺席。

The annual World Health Assembly (WHA) will unfold on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive year that Taiwan has not been invited.

With the World Health Organization’s (WHO) insistence that Taiwan is excluded in accordance with China’s “One-China policy,” this “politics over health” approach has drawn further international criticism.

Still, many countries are expected to voice their support for Taiwan during Monday’s meeting.

第73屆世界衛生大會於日內瓦時間今天中午12時（台北時間晚上6時）登場。今年因2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，武漢肺炎）疫情蔓延全球，WHA史上首度以視訊會議形式舉行；世界衛生組織（WHO）雖將會員國報名與會時間延長至開會前，但相關消息指出，WHO將連續第4年拒台灣於門外。

The 73rd WHA will begin at 12 p.m. Geneva time (6 p.m. Taipei time) in a video format, the first time in WHA’s history, due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Although the WHO extended the registration period for member countries to anytime prior to the meeting, sources said that the WHO will keep Taiwan out for the fourth consecutive year.

今天WHA主題將討論COVID-19，WHO秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）將針對這個主題發表談話。

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is scheduled to speak on the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic during today’s meeting.

自從病毒從中國武漢爆發蔓延迄今，全球近190個國家受害，國際湧現中國隱匿疫情以及WHO處置失當的批評聲，不少國家有意發起聯合調查行動。

Since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, nearly 190 countries around the world have been affected, while international criticism has emerged over China’s alleged concealment of the epidemic and WHO’s alleged mishandling of the global health crisis.

Many countries have planned or launched joint investigations over these matters.

例如今天大會上將通過一份由歐盟領銜約60國共同提案的決議草案，要求譚德塞合作實地調查病毒源頭，並盡早啟動應對疫情的檢討。

For example, a draft resolution co-sponsored by some 60 EU leaders will be adopted at today’s General Assembly, calling the WHO head to cooperate in investigating the source of the virus and to initiate a review of the response to the outbreak as soon as possible.

除要求調查疫情處置外，更重要的是也有許多國家不滿當前全球衛生合作現況，但WHO執意配合中國的一中原則排除台灣，其政治凌駕健康作為，掀起國際廣泛批評。會員國今天如何討論台灣議題將是另一個焦點，會中堅定挺台聲音不會缺席。

Many countries are also dissatisfied with the current state of global health cooperation. Still, the WHO insists on following the “One-China Principle” to exclude Taiwan. How the member states discuss Taiwan issues today would be another focus, and there will be no absence of staunch support for Taiwan in the meeting, observers said.

預計除友邦外，會議期間理念相近國家也將加入為台灣發聲，表態反對政治凌駕健康。

In addition to diplomatic allies, countries with similar ideas are also expected to join the meeting to speak out for Taiwan and express their opposition to politics over health.

台灣曾在2009至2016年連續8年以觀察員身分與會。但2017年起WHO連年拒絕邀請台灣，今年是連續第4年未受邀。不過今年因台灣防疫成果獲國際關注，支持台灣參與WHA聲浪創下近年高峰。

Taiwan was present as an observer for eight consecutive years from 2009 to 2016. But for the fourth year in a row, the WHO has declined to invite Taiwan. This year, however, support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA has reached a peak in recent years as Taiwan’s epidemic prevention achievements have gained international attention.

包括巴拉圭、史瓦帝尼等14友邦已向WHO秘書處完成提案籲邀請台灣出席WHA，德國外交部證實與英國、法國、紐西蘭、美國、加拿大、澳洲等國聯名致函給譚德塞，促邀請台灣以觀察員身分參加世衛大會。

Fourteen allies including Paraguay, Swatini and others have completed a proposal to the WHO Secretariat to invite Taiwan to attend the WHA.

The German Foreign Office has confirmed that it has sent a joint letter to Ghebreyesus with the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and Australia, urging Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA.

而今年美國進一步以更多行動協助，包括美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）及衛生及公共服務部長艾薩（Alex Azar）均公開支持台灣參與WHA，另美國國務院及美國在台協會（AIT）也在推特發起一系列主題標籤及推文。

This year, the U.S. has further assisted with more actions, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar publicly supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHA, and the U.S. State Department and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) tweeting a series of hashtags and tweets.

WHA是WHO最高決策機構，主要職責是決定WHO政策方向、任命秘書長、審查和批准規劃預算方案等，每年5月在日內瓦召開大會。

The WHA is the highest decision-making body of the WHO whose main responsibilities are to determine the policy direction of the WHO, to appoint the Secretary General, to review and approve the planning and budget proposals, etc. The General Assembly meets every May in Geneva.