Ma Ying-jeou to skip President Tsai’s inauguration ceremony

​TAIPEI (The China Post) – Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) confirmed on Monday he received an invitation to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration slated on May 20, but he will not be in attendance.

Speaking at an event earlier in the day, Ma said that President Tsai has not really done what a Republic of China (中華民國總統) president should have done for four years.

“I can’t agree with that,” he added.

With freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the economy allegedly regressing, the former president remarked there was no chance to participate in regional economic integration programs, such as the CPTPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive Progress Agreement) and RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement).

“We are really very worried,” he continued.