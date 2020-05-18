弔唁台灣文學之母　蔡英文：台灣失去文化國寶 | President Tsai pays tribute to Taiwan’s literary giant

【看CP學英文】台灣文壇巨擘鍾肇政上周辭世，總統蔡英文今(18)日由桃園市長鄭文燦陪同，前往龍潭武德殿追思會場弔唁鍾老，除向家屬致意，對於鍾老的離世，蔡表達萬般不捨與悲痛；蔡英文認為鍾老帶動幾個世代的台灣文學，「鍾老不只是文壇的鍾老，更是台灣的鍾老。」

President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday attended the memorial ceremony held in Longtan to pay tribute to Taiwan’s novelist Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政),96, who passed away at his home in Taoyuan on Saturday.

Tsai, who was accompanied by Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), expressed her sadness and grief over Chung’s passing, saying that he initiated a literature movement. “He is not only a literary figure, but also one of the nation’s treasure,” she added.

今日上午在滂陀大雨中，蔡英文來到龍潭武德殿鍾肇政追思會場向鍾老及其家屬致意；她致詞表示，今天來到這裡是代表我們的國家來向我們的鍾老，這位台灣文化的巨人，表達最高的敬意。

Tsai came to pay her respects to Chung and his family in the pouring rain, saying that she had come on behalf of the nation to pay the highest tribute to Chung, a giant of Taiwanese culture.

蔡說，鍾老一直以來都把她當作晚輩一樣的疼惜，聽到他離開的消息，實在是萬般的不捨跟悲痛，「鍾老的離開，代表台灣失去了一位大家都尊敬的文化國寶」。

Tsai said Chung had always treated her with the same affection and it was a great sadness to hear the news of his passing, saying that “the passing of the nonagenarian literati is a great loss to the nation’s literary circle.”