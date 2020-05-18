Taiwan celebrates no new COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days with lotus seeds

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Another 189 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 69,395 (including 68,353 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 398 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

To celebrate no new cases for 11 days straight, the CECC had placed a plate of lotus seeds gifted by farmers, to represent a “consecutive stop” for infection cases.

According to the latest tally, there are 4,749,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,509,561 in the U.S., 281, 752 in Russia, 243,303 in the U.K., 233,142 in Brazil and 231,350 in Spain, with a total of 314,921 deaths as of Monday.